Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah urges teammates to work hard

Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah is happy with his side being on top of Italian Serie A but admits there is more work to be done.

Inter went on top of the table following a narrow victory over Udinese on Saturday.

The Ghanaian lasted the entire duration of the game. His third straight game of the season.

“We can’t sleep when we’re first in the standings, there’s work to be done. We have the game in three days, so we have to work to achieve our goals.”

Next week the Nerazzurri take on Slavia Prague in their Champions League opening game, before the derby against AC Milan on the weekend.