International media goes wild with 'jewel' Kudus: 'Discovery of the World Cup'

Mohammed Kudus has made a name for himself with his star role during Ghana's World Cup victory over South Korea. The 22-year-old attacker of Ajax is praised from England, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Kudus made the difference with two goals, as Ghana won 3-2 against South Korea. After the match, FIFA named him Man of the Match and he is internationally acclaimed.

"Kudus, the gifted Ajax striker, had the last word in the compelling, intense spectacle', The Guardian aptly summarizes.

"The whole world is amazed,' headlines the German newspaper Der Westen . A jewel named Mohammed Kudus is making a name for himself at the World Cup.

"He also enchanted everyone during South Korea - Ghana and he was the best man on the field. This could well be the big discovery of the tournament."

"Kudus, the Ajax star who makes Ghana fly," said La Gazzetta dello Sport .

“The World Cup confirms all the praise for the Ghanaian attacker, who is overflowing with talent. Not only are his two goals impressive, Kudus is also of great value to Ghana with his vision and quality on the ball.

"No shortage of dribbling, speed and physical strength. Kudus is also someone who does not feel inferior to Neymar at the age of 22... It also intrigues AC Milan, who are interested."

The Ajax player has also been noticed in Spain. 'Kudus presents itself to the world,' headlines Mundo Deportivo . The striker has made history with his country as he becomes the first Ghanaian player to score twice in a World Cup match.

"Kudus is undoubtedly one of the surprises of the tournament, and a serious candidate to be included in the star team of the group stage. Kudus has what it takes to become one of those players who explodes at the World Cup. Ajax can cash in."