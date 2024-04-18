Irish fans mock potential appointment of former Ghana coach Chris Hughton as Ireland manager

As speculation swirls around the possible selection of ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the Republic of Ireland's managerial position, Irish fans have taken to social media to express their scepticism and even ridicule over the impending decision.

Hughton, who was recently relieved of his duties by Ghana following a lacklustre Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year, has emerged as a controversial figure in the ongoing search for Ireland's new manager.

Despite his experience in international football and previous success with clubs like Brighton and Newcastle, some Irish supporters remain unconvinced of his suitability for the role.

The announcement of Hughton's potential appointment has sparked a flurry of mocking comments and memes from fans, with many citing his underwhelming tenure with Ghana as a cause for concern.

You literally couldn’t write this. After all this, we get Chris Hughton. Bring back Stephen Kenny ffs if you’re going down the Hughton road https://t.co/r29Difu3Zt — Colm McNabola (@colmmcnabola) April 16, 2024

Chris Hughton. Jaysus. He will get us to the World Cup, sack him in the group stage and then go on to win it?? Amirite!! — Jalapeno 🌶️🇵🇸 (@ElLocoJalapeno) April 16, 2024

Chris Hughton?? I’d love to know what’s gone on behind the scenes with this manager hunt 😂 — Peil in Éirinn (@peilineirinn) April 16, 2024

If Canham chooses Chris Hughton

then he might as well just resign…

(and Bonner can follow him) Hughton’s days as a decent manager

are long gone. Don’t know how anyone

could watch his Ghana side and then

say “That’s what we want”… laughable.#COYBIG https://t.co/tJC8VcodI0 — Kieran (@TheIrishKieran) April 16, 2024

If they do, they'll never be able to show their face in a stadium or with fans again. Like ever. Embarrassments. Just feck along off with @JonathanFAI You've already failed here.@PackieBonner1 @FAIMarcCanham — Seán Bon Jovi (@WittyBangBang) April 16, 2024

Certain Coaches in the @LSLLeague would do a better job — THE COACH DIARY - #LetTheKidsPlay (@Coachdiary) April 16, 2024

Oh god so the media have gone back to Houghton now...they really haven't a clue do they? — Cathal (@footy_irish) April 16, 2024

An appointment won't be made this week. Chris Hughton is in the frame but there is no clarity on where the process is right now. https://t.co/pA9OpxkSan — Neil O'Riordan (@noriordan) April 16, 2024

Our “golden generation” will be managed by Chris Hughton pic.twitter.com/7D4oYQfGHM — Luke 🇮🇪 (@LukeUTD_) April 16, 2024

The delay in finalising the managerial appointment, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the process, has only served to fuel the derision among the Irish faithful.

While Hughton's odds of securing the position have shortened according to bookmakers, the reaction from fans underscores the importance of public perception in the selection of a national team manager.

As the FAI navigates through the final stages of the appointment process, the response from Irish supporters remains a key factor to consider in the decision-making process.