Irish fans mock potential appointment of former Ghana coach Chris Hughton as Ireland manager

Published on: 18 April 2024
As speculation swirls around the possible selection of ex-Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the Republic of Ireland's managerial position, Irish fans have taken to social media to express their scepticism and even ridicule over the impending decision.

Hughton, who was recently relieved of his duties by Ghana following a lacklustre Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year, has emerged as a controversial figure in the ongoing search for Ireland's new manager.

Despite his experience in international football and previous success with clubs like Brighton and Newcastle, some Irish supporters remain unconvinced of his suitability for the role.

The announcement of Hughton's potential appointment has sparked a flurry of mocking comments and memes from fans, with many citing his underwhelming tenure with Ghana as a cause for concern.

 

The delay in finalising the managerial appointment, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the process, has only served to fuel the derision among the Irish faithful.

While Hughton's odds of securing the position have shortened according to bookmakers, the reaction from fans underscores the importance of public perception in the selection of a national team manager.

As the FAI navigates through the final stages of the appointment process, the response from Irish supporters remains a key factor to consider in the decision-making process.

