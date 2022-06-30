Isaac Asempah writes: Dr. Tamakloe should put some respect on Boadu’s name

It’s surprising that Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe thinks a team’s performance in Africa is only hinged on the technical team.

In fact, a chunk of the work for a successful campaign in Africa is actually tied to the management and board of the club.

With his year’s of experience as a football administrator, I expect Dr. Tamakloe to know that your team is as good as the players you have. Your team can do well domestically but will perform abysmally in continental competitions because the standard of play there is different hence requires the right quality of players to compete at that level.

Dr. Tamakloe should ask himself whether they’ve provided the requisite players for Samuel Boadu to help him compete favourably at the top level in Africa. Is he aware of the kind of investment the likes of Ahly, Zamalek, Wydad, Sundowns and Raja are making in their teams?

Doing well in Africa is not by displaying a magic wand: It involves deep investments in the playing body. You don’t expect to reap where you’ve not sown.

In fact, before Samuel Boadu’s arrival at Accra Hearts of Oak, how many years had the club gone without winning trophies and putting smiles on the faces of their supporters? Boadu has won 5 trophies for the club in just over a year. In the ten years period before Boadu’s arrival, what did those experienced coaches achieve for the club?

Running football today is not like running football in the 80’s. A lot of things have changed and the game is more scientific now. We left sentiments behind long ago!!!

It’s sad that anytime Hearts of Oak starts a project and it begins to sprout, you have elements within the club destroying the progress.

Allow Boadu to do his work. Let him grow with the Africa experience. He will make mistakes; he will learn. Jones didn’t achieve the 2000 Africa feat in his first or second attempt!!!

And Samuel Boadu has been your most successful coach since Jones left!!!

Isaac Asempah