Isaac Coffie to compete with Cristian Salvador for place in Sporting Gijon squad on return from suspension

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Coffie will have an arduous task to overcome on his return from suspension for Sporting Gijon after his replacement Cristian Salvador excelled in their draw against Numancia.

The former Genoa midfielder missed the game against Numancia after picking up a red card in the Segunda division game against Deportivo La Coruna a fortnight ago.

Coffie walked into the starting eleven after joining Gijon in the summer from Italian serie A side Genoa, where he spent almost a decade.

However, following the outstanding performance from Cristian Salvador, manager Rubén Baraja has been left with the dilemma of who should be the starter.

Sporting Gijon will next travel to Ossasuna, with Isaac Coffie eligible to play after serving his suspension.