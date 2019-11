Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie returned from suspension to help Sivasspor beat Baskent Akademi 6-0 in the Turkish FA Cup.

Cofie served a one match ban after his sending off (two yellow cards) against Galatasaray two weeks ago in the Super Lig.

He missed Sivasspor’s last league game against Antalyaspor.

The 28year-old played 67 minutes when Sivasspor were leading Akad 4-0 .

Cofie have played eight matches so far this season.

By Richard Gyasi