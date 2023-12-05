Isaac Mintah, Hamza Issah, Augustine Okrah, and Razak Simpson up for NASCO Player of the Month

The NASCO Player of the Month nominations for November have been announced, and four players are in contention for the award.

Aduana FC's Isaac Mintah leads the pack after scoring 4 goals in 4 matches and winning 2 NASCO Player of the Match awards. He has been in fine form over the past two months, having also won the Player of the Month award for October.

Hamza Issah of Hearts of Oak is another nominee, having scored 4 goals in 6 matches for his club last month. The former Auroras forward is currently the club's top scorer with 5 goals in the league.

Augustine Okrah of Bechem United is also in the running, having scored 3 goals in 3 matches for his team, along with three NASCO Player of the Month awards.

Razak Simpson of Nation's FC completes the quartet of nominees, having scored 1 goal and been adjudged Player of the Match twice in November.

The winner of the NASCO Player of the Month award will receive a 43-inch NASCO television from ElectroLand Ghana Limited.