Israeli giants Hapoel Jerusalem announce signing of Black Queens defender Janet Egyir

Black Queens and Hasaacas Ladies defender Janet Egyir has completed her move Israeli giants Hapoel Jerusalem.

The experienced defender joins the Israeli outfit for the 2022/23 season after ending her stay with Ghanaian giants Hasaacas Ladies.

Egyir, a regular member of Ghana's Black Queens, led Hasaacas Ladies to the finals of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

"We are very happy to announce the joining of Janet Egyir, the defensive player of the Ghana national team, to the ranks of Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem girls!," wrote the club as they announced her arrival.

The 30-year-old is four times champion of the Ghana Women's League and was twice voted the best player in the topflight.

"I am happy and excited to join the warm family of Hapoel Jerusalem, can't wait for the start of the season to meet the fans," she said.

The Black Queens centre-back previously played for Vikingur Olasvik in Iceland.