Istanbul Basaksehir offer €1.5m bid to sign Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku

Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir have submitted an offer of €1.5m to secure the signing of English-born Ghanaian defender Jerome Osei Opoku from FC Arouca, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The 24-year-old centre-back is keen on moving on from Arouca FC in the Primeira Liga despite a year remaining on his current deal

He handed in a transfer request following interest from the Turkish giants and has subsequently confirmed an official bid from his suitors.

In an interview with Sportsworldghana, Opku said, "Yes, that’s true. Myself and my representatives have been contacted by Istanbul Basaksehir and I have given them my word that I am ready to make a switch to Turkey, hopefully soon.

Opoku has been identified as a top target for Istanbul Basaksehir, who are looking at augmenting their squad for the new season.

The defender had a successful debut season at Arouca, playing a key role in their backline which helped them keep 13 clean sheets in the league which propelled the team to qualify for Europe.

This season, he has already made four appearances, appearing in two league games and two Europa Conference League matches.

With just over a week until the transfer window closes, the defender is considering a fresh adventure in Turkey.