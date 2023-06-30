'It has to be a collective responsibility' - Yusif Chibsah defends Black Meteors captain Afriyie Barnieh

Former Black Meteors captain Yussif Chibsah has expressed concerns about blaming Daniel Afriyie Barnieh for the team's poor performance in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following a string of underwhelming performances, the former Hearts of Oak forward has faced widespread criticism.

The 22-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Swiss club FC Zurich a few months ago, failing to break into the first squad and making the majority of his appearances with the reserve side.

The public complaints about his slump in form continued following Ghana's first game at the U-23 AFCON when his poor performance forced coach Ibrahim Tanko to replace him just after halftime.

Meanwhile, Chibsah believes it is inappropriate to blame Ghana's problems solely on Afriyie Barnieh. He believes that all of the players have just not performed well and that the team must work together to recover.

"It would be unfair to the young man, to judge him outright over a couple of few months, joining a new team, a different country, and different people," he told Citi FM

"He is not the only person at the tournament, we are there with 23 players, so if he is not in form as people think, there are other players that should be equally good to play and step up.”

"For me, it is not a good sign to be singling out individual players in this situation.

"It is a team and it has to be a collective responsibility.”

Following their loss to Morocco, Ghana must overcome Guinea at all costs on Friday to advance to the next round of the competition.