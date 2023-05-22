It is normal for fans to be angry after 'painful' defeat to Medeama - Hearts of Oak

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has admitted that their terrible 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC on Saturday was a painful one that should get fans upset.

The Phobians suffered a humiliating defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium to the Yellow and Mavue in the matchday 31

A brace from Jonathan Sowah, as well as goals from Vincent Atingah, Derrick Fordjour, and Kwasi Bonsu, meant that Medeama took the necessary points and moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League rankings.

Opare Addo who conceded the loss as a bad one also urged fans to stay calm as the team makes amends for the future.

"It is a painful defeat because we went into the game with a plan and it did not work on the day," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"I will urge the fans to stay calm and be cautious with what they say. It is normal for the fans to be angry because that is not what they expected," he added.

Hearts are now sixth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Medeama. They might go even lower if Asante Kotoko wins their game against Kotoku Royals later on Monday.

Legon Cities will face the Phobians in the matchday 32 games on Saturday at El-Wak Stadium.