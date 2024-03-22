It is possible to beat Kotoko at Baba Yara Stadium - Nations FC forward Richard Danso

Nations FC forward Richard Danso has exuded confidence in his team's ability to secure victory against regional rivals Asante Kotoko, despite the daunting challenge of playing at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Abrankese-based club is set to face the Porcupine Warriors in an away fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium for matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League campaign. With both teams gearing up for a crucial showdown on Sunday, March 24, 2024, Danso believes Nations FC can capitalise on their impressive debut season form to upset Kotoko on their home turf.

As Asante Kotoko seeks to regain momentum after a turbulent season marked by a slip from third to eighth place, Nations FC have emerged as a formidable force, currently occupying the second position on the league standings with 37 points.

Despite being their maiden Premier League campaign, Nations FC has made significant strides, trailing just two points behind log leaders Samartex.

Danso, a former WAFA attacker, expressed optimism about Nations FC's prospects against Kotoko, citing their previous draw.

"We played out a 2-2 draw with Kotoko on home turf in the first leg but it could be that we can go to Baba Yara and beat them." He emphasized the team's readiness both mentally and physically for the upcoming clash, affirming their determination to secure at least a point from the encounter.

Calling for support from their fans, Danso urged them to rally behind the team ahead of this crucial fixture, highlighting the significance of their backing in boosting morale and motivation.

The impending match promises to deliver a thrilling encounter, with both Kotoko and Nations FC vying for maximum points. While Kotoko aims to bounce back from a series of defeats, Nations FC seeks to extend their impressive run and further solidify their position among the league's top contenders.