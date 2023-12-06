"It was a bittersweet experience"- Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa reacts to WAFCON qualification

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa has shared her experience following Ghana's qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Spartak Subotica striker netted twice as the Black Queens edged Namibia in the final round of qualifiers to book their place in Morocco next year.

According to Boaduwaa, it was a bittersweet moment for the team as they anxiously waited for the final whistle.

"The last two games have been a bittersweet experience but who cares when we have got that ticket to Morocco? What started as a dream will now become a reality and congratulations to all of us," she posted on social media.

Boaduwaa and her teammates will now switch their attention to Olympic Games qualifiers, where they will face a tough test in Zambia.

Meanwhile, the team will find out their opponents for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in a draw to be held next year.