It was not easy for me to make this decision - Otto Addo on Dortmund departure

Otto Addo has acknowledged the difficulty in announcing his departure from Dortmund, expressing gratitude to the club for allowing him to pursue his new role as the permanent coach of the Ghanaian national team.

The former Ghana international, who has served as Dortmund's talent coach since 2020, will part ways with the club mutually in the summer.

Addo is set to take the reins of the Ghanaian national team during the March international break, where the Black Stars are scheduled to face Uganda and Nigeria in friendly matches.

However, he will return to assume his permanent position with Ghana in May, signing a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.

In response to Dortmund's announcement of his departure, Addo remarked, "It was not easy for me to make this decision, but I am very grateful and happy that those responsible at BVB are allowing me to take this step."

He emphasised the significance of being able to balance his responsibilities between Dortmund and the Ghanaian Football Association, acknowledging the unique opportunity afforded to him.

Reflecting on his time at Dortmund, Addo expressed fondness for the club, noting, "Borussia Dortmund will always be something special for me - I celebrated my greatest successes here as a player and also experienced an incredible amount as a coach. I will definitely miss my colleagues, the boys, the club, and the fans."

Looking ahead to his new role with the Ghanaian national team, Addo conveyed his excitement, stating, "It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team. I've already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach and I'm looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer."

He affirmed his commitment to continue giving his all for Dortmund until the end of his tenure, expressing a desire to maintain a close association with the club thereafter.

Addo's return to Ghana marks his second stint with the national team, following his successful guidance of the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during his initial tenure.