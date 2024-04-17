"It was tough"- Toronto FC's brace hero Prince Owusu disappointed after defeat to Charlotte FC

German-born Ghanaian forward, Prince Owusu expressed disappointment after Toronto FC suffered a defeat at Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer.

Owusu climbed off the bench to score twice and level the game for the visitors at the Banc of America Stadium.

However, a late strike from US-born Ghanaian Patrick Agyemang sealed victory for Charlotte FC.

“It's tough,” said Owusu after the game. “We wanted to win this game. I came from the bench and tried my best to help the team. We played a good game. Away at Charlotte, we knew it wouldn't be easy. We knew it would be a tough game.

“How we responded, getting those two goals, tells a lot about the team, we don't give up. But this is tough. We put a shift in today and showed up to the game.

“Obviously the atmosphere in the dressing room [post-match] was not that good, but we keep going, keep doing our game, how we want to play, and trust in the process. We will figure out what we did good, what not so good, and play better the next game.”

Owusu is having a good start to the season, netting his second and third goals over the weekend. He also made the Major League Soccer Team of the Week for the first time this season.