It wasn't difficult bringing Black Princesses players together - Coach Yusif Basigi

Black Princesses head coach Yusif Basisgi has hailed the intelligence of his players for responding quickly to instructions despite not playing together for a long time.

The team is currently preparing for their semifinal clash against Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B u-20 Girls Cup.

Ghana beat Benin 3-0 in the first match before securing another win over Ivory Coast setting up a mouthwatering semifinal encounter against their neighbours.

Ahead of the fixture which kicks off on Wednesday, Basigi praised his players' work rate and how easily they have blended together.

"These crop of players are new players that are playing together for the first time. They are players I started grooming and they are responding very well. I like their enthusiasm and the fact that they play in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League; it wasn’t very difficult bringing them together," he told Peace FM as quoted by Footballghana

"It was easier because the League was ongoing and they were active. On the other hand, there are some who are new in terms of international assignments and have never been to a national camp but fortunately, they have managed to break through which is a good sign. It has not been easy blending them in this short time but their intelligence level has made it a bit easier for me to put them together as a team."