It wasn’t necessary – Kwesi Nyantakyi criticises Save Ghana Football protest

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi criticized the recent Save Ghana Football protest, asserting it was unnecessary.

Instead of marching, Nyantakyi believes the concerned individuals should have prepared a written petition and directly submitted it to the GFA.

Save Ghana Football activists gathered in February due to waning faith in Ghanaian football management.

Led by a coalition of sports journalists, the initiative aimed to revamp the football administration amid faltering performance.

Most recently, Ghana bowed out early in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, failing to progress past the group stageâ€”their second consecutive poor showing.

Protestors issued a 15-point manifesto detailing proposed improvements to Parliament, the Sports Ministry, and the GFA.

However, Nyantakyi dismissed the need for the public display, expressing his views to Onua TV.

He said: "I don't agree with the Save Ghana Football demonstration. That protest was not necessary. They should have simply put their petition on paper and submitted it to the GFA."

Since stepping down as GFA chief in 2018, Nyantakyi conceded observing a slump in Ghanaian football: "Ghana football has declined since I left. Since 2019, we have consistently exited tournaments in the first round or even during the group stage. So, if you plot it on a graph, you'd see a sharp decline."