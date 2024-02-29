'It will hurt for a while but I am proud of my teammates'- Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe after Zambia defeat

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe, has lauded the fight by her teammates despite failing to progress in the Olympic Games qualifiers after defeat to Zambia.

The Ghana women's national team lost 4-3 on aggregate after a thrilling second leg in Ndola, with the game ending 3-3.

Cudjoe was sent off late in the game as the host scored with the final kick of the match to advance at the expense of Ghana.

"Last night will hurt for a while. As soon as the Olympic journey comes to an end. I would like to thank Ghanaians and our fans across the globe for your amazing support," she wrote on social media.

"We could not have gotten this far without you all. I am proud of the work we have done so far and believe in what is ahead of us. We will continue carrying the flag of Ghana with pride," she added.

The Black Queens will now switch their focus on the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year.