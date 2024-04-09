It will take time for players to adapt to my style - Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu

Berekum Chelsea coach Berekum Chelsea has emphasised the need for patience as his players adapt to his style of play.

With the team currently occupying the fifth position on the Ghana Premier League table after 24 games, Boadu acknowledges the time required for his tactics to fully integrate and yield results.

Following a hard-fought goalless draw against Nsoatre, Boadu addressed the media, urging fans to stand by the team during this transitional phase. He highlighted the importance of support from the supporters as he works to implement his strategies effectively.

"I will call on the fans to keep supporting the team. For players to gel and adapt to my style, it will take time so I will urge them to support the team and gradually things will change," stated Boadu.

Berekum Chelsea is set to face CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Dreams FC, in their upcoming matchday 25 fixture at Golden City Park. Boadu and his players are determined to secure all three points in front of their home crowd.

The former Hearts of Oak coach has a proven track record of success in Ghanaian football, having previously led Hearts of Oak to multiple domestic titles. With high expectations surrounding his tenure at Berekum Chelsea, Boadu is determined to replicate his past achievements and guide the team to success in the Ghana Premier League and other competitions.

As the team continues to evolve under Boadu's leadership, fans can expect an exciting journey ahead filled with determination, resilience, and ultimately, success on the pitch.