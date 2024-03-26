It won’t be bad to try fresh legs against Uganda – Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is considering shaking up the lineup for the international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday, contemplating the inclusion of fresh players who did not feature in the previous defeat against Nigeria.

Captain Andre Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Osman Bukari, debutant Francis Abu, and goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott are among those who could potentially make an appearance in the upcoming match.

The absence of these players in the loss to Nigeria presents an opportunity for them to showcase their skills and contribute to the team's performance.

As the four-time African champions return to Stade de Marrakech, where they suffered defeat in their last outing, they are eager to break their winless streak, which extends back to November 2023.

Addo is contemplating making changes to the previous starting lineup in a bid to rejuvenate the team's efforts.

"I am not quite sure yet," Addo stated to Ghana FA media. "Surely, I think it won’t be bad to try fresh legs. Also, in spite of the result, surely, we are looking to win like every game. But also, it’s another opportunity for me to see one or two players who haven’t played and I am still thinking if I should give one or two new players the chance in the first half, if not maybe in the second half so we will see."

With Ghana leading the head-to-head record against Uganda 7-3, they aim to secure another victory against the East Africans in their 16th meeting.