Italian Ambassador praises Afro-Arab for vigorous transformation

According to H.E Giovanni Favilli, the project is a laudable one and further stressed that with support from government a lot can be done.

"You can do more if you get support from Government because what you have done alone without government support is amazing I'm impressed"

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana ,His Excellency Giovanni Favilli has heap praises on the Group Chairman of Afro-Arab Group Of Companies Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his visionary, leadership and Entrepreneurship Development skills to transform the Zongo communities.

The group chairman of Afro-Arab, Alhaji Salamu Amadu has become mentor in the zongo communities for his vigorous transformations.

His Excellency Giovanni Favilli was the special guest at the unveiling of the multi purpose sports complex, Emirates Arena In Nima.

Your name will forever remain one of the giants in the zongo communities for your good works". He added.

H.E Favilli made these remarks when the group chairman of Afro-Arab paid a courtesy call on him at his office to present a citation for gracing the unveiling of the Emirates Arena.