Italian champions Napoli close to signing RC Lens defender Kevin Danso

RC Lens defender Kevin Danso has emerged as a top target for Italian Serie A champions Napoli as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Italian giants are looking for a sturdy and high-quality defender to replace South Korean international Kim Min-Jae, who left the club to join Bayern Munich this summer.

According to Footmercato, Napoli has contacted the Austria international of Ghanaian descent and has agreed on personal terms with the player pending approval between the two teams to authorize the deal.

According to reports, Napoli's initial bid of €22 million was rejected by RC Lens, who are demanding at least €30 million for the highly desired defender.

Napoli are thought to have chosen and agreed on Kevin Danso as the ideal center-back in Europe with the required abilities to replace Kim Min-Jae ahead of the new season.

Danso had a fantastic season with RC Lens last season, finishing second in the French Ligue 1 table. He scored one goal and assisted on two others in 34 appearances for his team.

RC Lens will compete in the upcoming Champions League season, and Danso's exit would mean an immediate replacement.