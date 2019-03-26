Italian media shocked over Kwadwo Asamoah bench role with Ghana

A section of the Italian media are struggling to understand why Kwadwo Asamoah was benched during Ghana's 1-0 win over Kenya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Asamoah spent the entire duration as an unused substitute and after the match head coach Kwesi Appiah explained the Inter Milan ace was down the pecking order.

Lumor Agbenyenu was handed a starting role as left back and the coach always did not field him in midfield.

Asamoah is one of the most active Ghanaian players abroad with constant game time for the Nerrazuri in the Serie A.

The 30-year-old has scored one goal in 22 league appearances this season.