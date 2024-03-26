"It's an opportunity to see new players"- Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of Uganda clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to hand new players their chance in the game against Uganda on Tuesday in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Black Stars gaffer handed Amankwah Forson, Ibrahim Osman and Ebenezer Annan their debut in the game against Nigeria. A match the Black Stars lost 2-1.

Goalkeeper Fredrick Asare and midfielder Francis Abu are the only players in the squad yet to make their first appearance for the Black Stars.

Otto Addo has hinted there will be new faces for the match on Tuesday as the Black Stars hope to recover from the Super Eagles defeat.

"I am not quite sure yet. Surely I think it won’t be bad to try fresh legs. Also in spite of the result, surely we are looking to win like every game," he said.

"But also it’s another opportunity for me to see one or two players who haven’t played and I am still thinking if I should give one or two new players the chance in the first half, if not may be in the second half so we will see," he added.

The Black Stars are preparing ahead of June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.