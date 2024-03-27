"It's been tough for me"- Thomas Partey opens up on nightmarish injury woes

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has described the current campaign as a tough one for him following persistent injuries.

The Arsenal star has made only six Premier League appearances this season due to the setback.

The 30-year-old has also made only one appearance for the club since October last year but could be in line for the top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The former Atletico Madrid has set sights on a strong finish with the Gunners as Arsenal aim to win the Premier League title for the first time in two decades.

“Last year we did so well, and came very close to what we wanted to achieve,” he told Arsenal TV.

“This year we have lots of big players and I know we are capable of doing big things. It’s been tough for me, being injured for a long time, but now I am ready to give everything I can to the team.

"Anything I can add to our level, I will do. I worked hard during my rehab to be able to come back to the level I need to be at. Now I want to get back with the team.”