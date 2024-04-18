It's not impossible to beat Zamalek - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has conveyed his unwavering optimism regarding his team's chances as they prepare for a crucial showdown against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

The "Still Believe" lads secured a historic qualification to the semifinals after a hard-fought victory over Stade Malien, marking a significant milestone in their journey through the competition.

As they gear up for a two-legged battle against the formidable Egyptian giants, Dreams FC is brimming with confidence, with the first leg scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, 2024, followed by the return fixture in Kumasi on April 28, 2024.

Coach Karim Zito, speaking ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, assured fans that his team is fully prepared and determined to make a strong impression. Despite acknowledging the challenge posed by Zamalek, Zito emphasized that victory is within reach and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team.

"We are not going to disappoint Ghanaians. Truth be told, it’s a dicey encounter but it’s not impossible. I will plead with Ghanaians to pray for us," Zito affirmed, exuding confidence in his players' capabilities.

The Ghana FA Cup holders departed for Egypt on Thursday, April 18, 2024 for the first leg.