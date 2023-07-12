"It's our money"- Black Meteors forward Ibrahim Zubairu replies critics over 'greedy' comments

Black Meteors forward, Ibrahim Zubairu has fired back at critics for claiming the players were not focused at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations after reports broke the team were demanding their bonuses before the final game against Guinea.

Hours before the match against Guinea, news broke that the players had held officials to ransom demanding they get paid or they will not play the final game.

However, the team were promised their monies have been made available and will hit their accounts as soon as possible.

Despite the promise, the team failed to secure a place in the semi-finals, exiting the tournament at group stage.

“We are not chasing for money. We are just asking about our bonuses against Algeria which we played I think three months ago. That’s what we talked about and not any other money. What belongs to you is always yours," he told 3 Sports.

“It belongs to us so we have to… and It wasn’t just one player. It was a collective decision to ask whether the bonuses that were promised before the Algeria game were ready,” he added.