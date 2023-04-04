It's our role to educate fans - Tamale City CEO reacts to Aduana attacks

Chief Executive Officer of Tamale City Mohammed Iddi has urged football leaders and authorities to instil into their fans and followers the reality of football for it to influence their actions.

His comments follow a violent incident that occurred between his team and Aduana Stars in their Ghana Premier League clash last Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa.

Despite the home team snatching a late victory, it was revealed that the fans of Aduana threw objects at the Tamale City travelling bus which left some of the players injured. The bus was also damaged by stones.

While condemning the act by the fans, Mohammed Iddi however charged his colleagues at the helm of the various teams to try curbing the menace by educating them to be disciplined and accept results as they are.

“We as leaders of the clubs have to come together and educate fans very well on how football is run.”

“Football is a fair play game, you can win today, draw tomorrow and lose points in other games, that is what football fans should understand.”

“For the ban on Aduana FC not to play at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, I commend the FA for that.” He told Citi FM.

Aduana have now been banned from playing at their home venue by the GFA temporarily.