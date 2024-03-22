It’s usually not a friendly game against Ghana - Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo asserts that they are determined to emerge victorious in Friday’s international friendly against Ghana.

He emphasises that facing Ghana is never just a friendly encounter, echoing the sentiments expressed by his coach Finidi George.

Nigeria come into this match with a strong showing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, securing second place, while Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stage in Ivory Coast.

"It’s good to see the boys again after the AFCON in Ivory Coast. We’ve been training and working on our tactics to play this game. It’s usually not a friendly game against Ghana, so we are ready for the game and we will go out there to win the game," Omeruo stated.

Nigeria-Ghana matchups are renowned for their intensity, often resulting in fiercely contested battles. Their recent encounters, particularly in the World Cup qualifiers double-header, ended in draws, with the Black Stars clinching a spot in Qatar via away goals.

Historically, Nigeria and Ghana have engaged in 56 matches across various tournaments, including friendly matches. Ghana boast 25 victories over Nigeria, while Nigeria has won 12 matches. Additionally, 19 matches between the two sides have ended in draws.