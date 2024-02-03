Ivory Coast stun Mali in thrilling AFCON 2023 quarter-final clash

Host nation Ivory Coast pulled off an incredible comeback victory over Mali in the AFCON 2023, as they secured a 2-1 win at the Stade de la Paix in BouakÃ©.

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the game, the Elephants managed to overcome their disadvantage and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Odilon Kossounou was sent off in the first half after committing two fouls on Lassine Sinayoko, leaving his team with an uphill battle. Mali took advantage of their numerical superiority and scored a beautiful goal through Nene Dorgeles, putting them ahead.

However, the Elephants refused to give up. They fought hard and were rewarded for their efforts when Simon Adringa scored an opportunistic equalizer just before the end of regulation time. The score was now tied at 1-1, sending the game into extra time.

In the 122nd minute, Seko Fofana's shot was deflected into the net by Oumar Niakite, securing the win for Ivory Coast. However, Niakite's celebration was short-lived as he was given a second yellow card for removing his shirt, ruling him out of the next game.

The final whistle sparked controversy as Mali players confronted the referee, Mohamed Adel, disputing the decision not to allow them to take a late corner. Mali captain Hamari Traore was shown a red card for his aggressive behaviour, further marring the outcome of the match.

Despite the drama, Ivory Coast advance to the semi-finals where they will face DR Congo on Wednesday in Abidjan.