James Kuuku Dadzie declares himself as best centre back in Ghana's history

Former Sekondi Hasaacas defender, James Kuuku Dadzie says he is the best-ever center-back Ghana could boast of in their history.

The veteran coach featured for the Black Stars and was an instrumental figure in the team's triumph in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.

After his retirement, there have been many more excellent defenders who have played for the national team, including Samuel Osei Kuffuor and John Mensah among others. However, Kuuku Dadzie says none of the big names could match his capabilities during his playing days.

“During my playing days, there was quality in our play, we could beat you with ease,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Also, we had gifted players, I am the best center-back Ghana has ever had because I was gifted. Mohammed Polo, Asamoah Gyan, Abedi Pele and the rest were all gifted but we don’t see such players in our country in recent times.”

Kuuku Dazie has gone on to be a reputable coach for various female national teams including, Black Princesses and Black Queens.