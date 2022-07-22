Jamie Leweling: Ghanaian midfielder opens up on joining Union Berlin, personal ambition and targets

Ghanaian midfielder Jamie Leweling has disclosed why he joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin

The 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in the ongoing transfer window from SpVgg Greuther Fürth for four million euros.

His start to life with Union Berlin delayed due to an injury sustained whilst on international duty with the Germany U21 side in the Championship qualifiers.

Leweling has recovered from injury and has joined the team in preseason.

In an interview with Kicker, the German-born Ghanaian footballer disclosed why he opted to join Union Berlin.

"The style of play was definitely a reason, I like the straightforward and compact way. Also, that I can continue to play in the Bundesliga. The environment is also calm, the coach has been there for four years , there is continuity here."

Leweling also disclosed that there were no offers apart from Union Berlin, "Whether there were? I would say yes. I always tell my advisor: Don't tell me who's interested as long as it's not specific. Apart from Union, nothing came through to me, that's where I was in my first professional year 2019/20 also a topic, as well as in the summer of 2020 and last year."

On personal ambition this season:“Of course, as a striker you are measured by goals, but I don’t put myself under any pressure and I don’t aim for a number of goals. I did that once: after my first season as a professional in 2019/ 20. I had scored three goals there and then I aimed for seven goals for the 2020/21 season. In the end I had one ( smiles ). I want to have fun with football and absorb all the experiences again. Although we played with Fürth last year relegated, the experiences were unbelievable: away at Bayern, in Dortmund, in Cologne or at Union."

"Staying up would be a success. Of course, we raised hopes with fifth place, but the club would be okay with twelfth place. Staying up first, everything else is a bonus. ", he added.