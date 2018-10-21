Jeffery Schlupp plays full throttle as Crystal Palace suffer defeat to Everton

Ghana midfielder Jeffery Schlupp saw 90 minutes of action as Crystal Palace suffer another defeat in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Everton's super-subs ensured a third win on the spin as they left it late to beat Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The Toffees looked set for a frustrating afternoon but the introductions of Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman had the desired effect.

Everton could have found themselves behind early in the second half when Seamus Coleman tripped Wilfried Zaha in the area.

Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic stepped up but England stopper Jordan Pickford kept out his penalty with an outstretched leg.

And the visitors were made to rue that missed opportunity as Everton struck twice in the last four minutes.

Schlupp's compatriot Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute.