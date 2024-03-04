Jeremie Frimpong faces suspension ahead of Bayer Leverkusen clash against Wolfsburg

In a blow to Bayer Leverkusen's upcoming Bundesliga campaign, dynamic right-back Jeremie Frimpong is set to miss the crucial match against VfL Wolfsburg due to suspension.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian talent, known for his attacking prowess down the flanks, received his fifth yellow card of the season during the recent encounter against FC KÃ¶ln. The pivotal moment occurred in the 23rd minute when Frimpong committed a foul on Julian Chabot, ultimately leading to his suspension.

The game at the RheinEnergieStadion concluded with a 2-0 victory for the league leaders, with Frimpong opening the scoring in the 37th minute and Ãlex Grimaldo sealing the win in the 73rd minute, assisted by Amine Adli.

Frimpong's absence will be keenly felt by Leverkusen, as the 23-year-old has been an instrumental figure in their defensive setup throughout the season.

His contributions, encompassing eight goals and six assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances, have played a pivotal role in both defensive solidity and offensive threat for the team.

Leverkusen will now have to strategise and find a suitable replacement for Frimpong as they prepare to face Wolfsburg, hoping to maintain their momentum in the Bundesliga despite the setback in their defensive lineup.