Jerome Otchere slams GFA boss for not acting on incriminating files

Journalist Jerome Otchere has taken a swipe at the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku for shielding wrongdoers after the latter claimed to have evidence which implicates certain individuals.

Otchere admits the GFA boss made certain statements in his address at the 29th GFA Congress in Kumasi on Monday, July 11 2023 which were highly commendable but marred all of that with an unfortunate revelation.

Okraku said: “The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents and defame people. If you are interested in leading football, then speak football. By virtue of where I sit, I hold files that can defame and malign people in the Ghana football ecosystem. But I would not do that!"

Reacting to the above statement on Asempa FM, Otchere said: “I am saying that, it is such a damning commentary to come from a leader of any association.

“What are you talking about? Let that information come out. Because right now what he (Okraku) is saying is that there are people with certain things which can damage the game. So why are you sitting on it?

“But I am saying that where he sits as GFA president, either you use that information legitimately to prosecute those members or you don’t talk about it. I mean, let us not joke with these things.

“Any right-thinking person analysing what the FA president said will begin to wonder whether these football people are serious because you cannot sit on that information and still publicize it. It is not done.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante