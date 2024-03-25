Jerry Afriyie is an explosive striker for the future - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has showered praise on youngster Jerry Afriyie for his outstanding performance during the team's victory at the recently concluded 2023 African Games.

Afriyie's remarkable contributions included scoring three crucial goals in the tournament, including the match-winner against Uganda in the final at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The final match of the men's football event saw Ghana emerging victorious over Uganda, with Afriyie's 90th-minute strike securing the gold medal for the U-20 male side.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Ofei expressed admiration for the young striker, hailing his potential for greatness in the future.

"Jerry Afriyie is an explosive striker, and the future looks promising for him. I have known him and I have worked with him, and he is a good player," Ofei remarked.

He emphasized the importance of patience in Afriyie's development, asserting that with time and perseverance, the young talent has the potential to become one of the best strikers in the country.

Afriyie's remarkable performance and potential have undoubtedly earned him recognition and admiration within the football community, setting a promising path for his future in the sport.