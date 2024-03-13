Jerry Afriyie: The new Ghana youth magician weaving magic for Black Satellites

Ghana Under-20 forward Jerry Afriyie is emerging as the new wonderkid for the powerful West African nation.

At just 17, the talented forward is expected to take the game by storm with the new magician ready for global stardom.

The highly-rated forward scored a belter for Ghana's Under-20 team in their 3-1 win over Gambia in the 13th All Africa Games Men Football competition in the capital, Accra on Tuesday March 12, 2024.

As Afriyie is determined to grace the upper echelon of wonderkids in recent memory; it is hard not to get excited about the prospect of the emergence of a new superstar .

The forward impressed in Ghana's matches against Congo and Gambia climbing off the bench in those two games in fascinating style - impressing with his reactions, athleticism and versatility.

His introduction in the second half for Ghana against the Young Scorpions brought balance, stability and sharpness in attack.

A real genius and talent football hack in the making, Jerry Afriyie has shown he has power, pace, endurance and sublime skills to make defenders gasp for breath.

An attacking minded chap, the youngster is extremely difficult to dispossess of the ball and could become the next big thing if he keeps his eyes on the ball.

At just a young age, he has earned massive plaudits from coaches, colleagues and fans for his fine displays amid his calm demeanour and fearless posture.

Afriyie, who turns 18 in November, is the latest dangerman trying to take Ghana's Under-20 to the next level of continental football.

His development has been smooth and silky as he has shown promising glimpses of a talent about to explode.

Possessing a fine first touch, low centre of gravity, bags of skills and an accurate finish, he is already endearing himself to Ghanaian football fans.

