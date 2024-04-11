GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
John Antwi: Dreams FC star reveals how playing in Egypt has affected his Dreams FC career

Published on: 11 April 2024
Dream FC forward, John Antwi insists his time in Egypt has had a huge effect on his career with the Ghana Premier League. 

The veteran forward returned to Ghana to rejoin his boyhood club after spells in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Kuwait.

Antwi enjoyed a successful career in Egypt, wearing the jerseys of Ismailly, Al Ahly, and Pyramids FC.

He left Egypt as the foreign player with the most goals in the North African country, having played in various competitions, including the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup for Al Ahly and Pyramids FC.

According to Antwi, his time in Egypt has been significant to what has has been able to add to Dreams FC.

"Well I think with the vast experience I acquired out there, especially in Egypt has really helped me with my performances with Dreams, looking at how I was able to score most of my career goals there," he told CAF Online.

"Also playing in the CAF competitions during my time in Egypt has really helped in how far Dreams have come in the CAF Confederation Cup," he added.

Antiw has scored six goals in this season's CAF Confederation Cup, leading Dreams to a historic semi-final place, where they face Egyptian giants Zamalek.

 

