John Antwi: Ghanaian forward joins Jordanian club Al Faisaly SC

Ghana international forward Johan Antwi has sealed a move to Jordanian club Al Faisaly SC.

The 30-year-old signed a season contract with the Jordanian Pro League outfit after spending most of his playing career in Egypt.

He is expected to play a huge role for the club who are chasing the league title. They currently sit top of the standings with 51 points after 22 matches into the season.

Antwi featured for Dreams FC and Eleven Wise before departing Ghana for greener pastures.

Since leaving Ghana, the forward has featured for a host of clubs including Egyptian giants, Al Ahly.

Aside Al Ahly, the forward had stints with Ismaily, Misr El-Makasa, El Gaish and Pyramids SC in the North African country.

The Ghana international made 193 appearances during his stay in Egypt, scoring 77 goals and providing 19 assists.