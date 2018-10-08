John Boye, Ati Zigi to join Black Stars squad on Wednesday

The senior men's national team, Black Stars will open camp in Kumasi on Monday ahead of the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Sierra Leone but without two players, John Boye and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, due to club commitment.

Boye is making a return to the team after missing last month's disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

But the 31-year-old guardsman will not be joining his teammates in camp as his side FC Metz will be engaging Lawrence Ati-Zigi's FC Sochaux-Montbéliard in the French Ligue 2 on Monday night.

This means Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will be without the duo when the team begin preparations in the Garden City hence they are expected to train with 21 players.

The duo are expected to join their teammates in Kumasi by tomorrow morning.

After matchday two in Group F, all four teams boast of three points each with an equal chance of qualifying to the finals.

The first leg of the double header is scheduled for October 11 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return fixture is billed for October 14 in Freetown.

Full Squad to face Leone Stars;

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders : Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards : Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)