John Dumelo defends Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah

Ghanaian actor and Politician John Dumelo has come to the defense of Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah after the team’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Benin on Tuesday in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghanaians were frustrated about the team’s performance and some poor display from the players.

In a tweet directed at Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah, by a fan, it read,

“It’s not the red card. The coach is not good simple. Yaw Dabo sef better pass this useless thing we dey call coach, Kwasi Appiah yɛ kurasinii. @ghanafaofficial pls sack Kwasi Appiah before our next game”

In a response to the tweet, John Dumelo said “if the dude knows how to coach, he should go and take over the coaching appointment from Kwesi Appiah and stop insulting him.

“Don’t insult the coach. He’s done nothing wrong. If you feel you can do a better job, come coach the Black Stars then”

Dumelo is currently in Egypt to support the Black Stars

Ghana takes on Benin in their second group game on Saturday