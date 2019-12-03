Johnson Smith wants to guide Kotoko back to Africa

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith says his primary goal is to guide the club back to Africa.

The former Karela gaffer is acting as interim coach as the team finds a permanent replacement for Kjetil Zachariassen, who was sacked last month.

Smith joined the club as assistant manager but has already set targets of qualifying for either the CAF Champions League or the Confederation Cup.

“I have a good squad and I am content with them. They are about 34 in number,” Smith told Graphic Sports.

“Although some of them may be transferred to other teams and some are opting not to renew their contract, we should be able to work with what we have.

“I’m not bent on recruiting new ones. I will train those I have and ensure they play to my philosophy.

“I have a couple of good players on the injury list right now, like Abdul Ganiyu, Maxwell Baakoh and Richard Senanu.

“Hopefully they will recover soon and join the team in good time to help us achieve our objective for the season.”

“My main aim is to by all means return the team to play in one of the African club competitions,” the coach added.

“Kotoko is a big club and as such they have to compete in big competitions.”