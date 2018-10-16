Jonathan Mensah relives memory of FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph on 9th anniversary

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has revealed that memories of the FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph in 2009 gives him a special feeling.

The Black Satellites defeated Brazil in the FIFA U-20 final nine years ago to win Africa's first ever World Cup at that level.

The Columbus Crew defender took to twitter to relive the moment admitting he feels special anytime he remembers the historic feat.

He posted,"Nine years ago, this still invokes a special feeling. World U-20 champions!!!! God has been good."

On 16 October, 2009 ten-man Ghana won the FIFA U-20 World Cup Egypt 2009 by defeating Brazil in a sudden death penalty shoot-out after the two teams failed to break the deadlock in 120 minutes of football.

The 2009 team was made up of Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew, who was the captain of the side, golden ball and golden boot winner Dominic Adiyiah as well as forgotten striker Ransford Osei.

Ghana holds the record of being the only African team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

