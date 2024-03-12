Jose Peseiro highlights Victor Boniface's absence as decisive factor in Nigeria's AFCON 2023 loss

Former Super Eagles coach JosÃ© Peseiro has attributed Nigeria's inability to clinch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the absence of striker Victor Boniface.

Despite a strong squad featuring other notable strikers, Peseiro believes Boniface's presence could have made a significant difference, especially in the final against Ivory Coast, where Nigeria suffered a defeat.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface was initially named in the squad but had to withdraw due to an untimely adductor injury sustained during pre-tournament preparations.

The absence left Nigeria with options such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simons, and other attackers.

Ina n interview in Portugal, Peseiro emphasised Boniface's versatility and confidence, noting that the striker could have seamlessly fit into the team's attacking style and provided additional options on both sides of the attack.

Reflecting on Nigeria's campaign, Peseiro expressed his belief that with Boniface in the squad, the Super Eagles could have gone all the way to secure the coveted AFCON trophy.

"I will say that Boniface would have made the difference without injury. He was very confident and can play comfortably in our two-man attacking style. He can also play on both sides of the strikers, and that would have made him our invisible arc in the tournament. Our options to refine our style were limited in his absence."

Peseiro departed the team a few weeks ago following his contract expiration with the Super Eagles.