Joseph Aidoo gives away penalty as Celta Vigo suffer defeat against Barcelona

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo put up a strong performance but it was overshadowed by a penalty he gave away as Celta Vigo lost 4-1 to Barcelona at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Aidoo gave away a penalty as he handled the ball in the box. The kick was converted by Messi to set Barcelona on their way to a comfortable win.

Messi added two more goals from free kicks before Sergio Busquet netted his first La Liga goal of the season.

Lucas Olaza grabbed consolation goal for Celta Vigo.

In his debut season in Spain, Aidoo has excelled. He's been consistent performer, making 12 appearances.