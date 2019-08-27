Joseph Aidoo makes La Liga Fantasy League Team of the Week after scintillating debut for Celta Vigo

Ghana centre-back Joseph Aidoo has found his name among the Spanish La Liga Fantasy League Team of the Week following his jaw-dropping debut for Celta Vigo over the weekend.

Aidoo signed from KRC Genk this summer was handed his first start for the Galicians as they pipped Valencia 1-0 at the Balaidos on Saturday.

The 23-year-old grabbed his chance against Los Che after warming the bench in the opening day 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Ghanaian impressive display has earned him a place in the league’s Fantasy Team of the Week — where he is joined by teammate Denis Suárez — who missed a penalty in the dying embers of the game.

Below is the list of players who made the Fantasy League cut for Match Day 2;

Cillessen, Rodrigo Ely, Diego Carlos, Sergi Roberto, Aidoo, Calero, Jordan, Odegaard, Denis Suárez, Griezmann and Roger.

Aidoo is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up when the Sea Blue lads make the trip to free-scoring Sevilla this weekend.