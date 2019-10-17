Joseph Aidoo misses out on Celta Vigo player of the month to Rubén Blanco

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was beaten to the Celta Vigo player of the month of August award by teammate Rubén Blanco.

Aidoo came second in the fans vote after collecting 35% of votes, with Rubén Blanco gaining 45% as Fran Beltrán had 20%.

It was the first nomination the former Genk defender has had since he joined the club in the summer.

The 24-year has been in phenomenal form for the Sky Blues and has already made 7 La Liga appearances for the club.

He is expected to play a crucial role when they face Mubarak Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

Blanco after receiving the award thanked his teammates including Josep Aidoo, and added the are going all out in the game against Alaves.

Thank you all for this recognition," he said.

"The match against Athletic had to be won and, although we still have things to polish, the three points were very important," he said.

"We are focused on continuing to improve, we know that the road is very long but the direction we are taking is very good," he concluded.