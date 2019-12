Ghanaian defender Joseph Akrong tasted a 3-1 defeat with Atletico Zacatepec to Alebrijes in the Mexican Ascenso MX Apertura playoffs final.

Akrong lasted the entire duration of the match at home.

Alebrijes scored two goals in one minute through Cisneros Gonzalez and Javier Ledesma.

Bryan Colula pulled one back for Atletico Zacatepec before Franco Faria snatched the assurance goal for Alebrijes.

The return leg will be played on 7 December, 2019.