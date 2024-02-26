Joseph Painstil makes LA Galaxy debut as Messi scores late to rescue point for Inter Miami

Ghana winger Joseph Painstil was handed his MLS debut after featuring in the game between LA Galaxy and Inter Miami at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The 26-year-old started and lasted 86 minutes before he was replaced by Daniel Aguirre in the 86th minute as LA Galaxy shared the spoils with Miami in a pulsating encounter.

Painstil started the move which resulted in the opener for the host after cutting in from the left before finding Riqui Puig whose strike from long range was parried into the path of Marky Delgado, with the midfielder serving Dejan Joveljic for the breakthrough.

LA Galaxy were reduced to ten men moments later after Delgado was sent before former Barcelona stars Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi combined to level for the visitors. It was the Argentine legend's first goal of the season.

Earlier, Puig, another former Barcelona player, saw his spot kick saved by Drake Callender to keep the game barren in the first half.

Painstil joined the MLS giants in February from Belgium outfit KRC Genk on a four-year deal as a Designated Player.

