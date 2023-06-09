Joseph Paintsil counting on agent to help secure Premier League move

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil is counting on his agent to expedite negotiations with interested English clubs to secure a move for him to play in his dream competition, the English top flight.

The 25-year-old's significant contribution to Genk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League has attracted clubs with English outfits leading the race to sign the forward.

Despite having three years left on his current contract, he has revealed his admiration for the Premier League and would be happy if a deal is struck to allow him to move.

However, he has indicated that it will depend on the negotiation prowess of his agent for a deal to be struck.

"It's football and this is the duty of the agent. For me, I've already done what I'm supposed to do. So I will just leave it for my agent and the club to decide," he told 3 FM.

"I will be really happy if teams in England approach and take my best moments and I also show the world and England that I'm capable of giving 100% commitment to whichever club I join.

He also indicated that he would even e happier if he gets the opportunity to play with his countryman Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

"Really? I hope it happens," he added.

The Ghanaian winger was an impressive performer in Belgium's top flight, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists to help his team qualify for the UEFA Champions League despite losing the trophy on the final day.